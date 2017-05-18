Rail Theory Reveal Trailer Released

Thursday May 11 Read more: Gamasutra

May 10 th, 2017 Tryconic Studios announces Rail Theory; an action RPG featuring 3 rd person combat inspired by Resident Evil 4 with enemies and level design reminiscent of Dark Souls. The game contains several innovations designed around randomized enemy components and open level design.

