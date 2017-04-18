Police identify woman killed in Hampstead car crash
Baltimore County police have identified a 24-year-old woman who died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Hampstead. Police said the woman was Madeline Jansen Seifert of the 3400 block of Shiloh Road in Hampstead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampstead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13)
|Apr 4
|Mdawn
|20
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|melissa pavlovec (Jan '13)
|Mar 30
|Beavrbush
|17
|Tim Bagley
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hampstead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC