Commissioners vote to move CCPS, sheriff to former North Carroll High

Despite pushback from the Board of Education the night before , county commissioners voted Thursday to put money aside in Fiscal Year 2018 to move Carroll County Public Schools Central Office and some of the sheriff's office to the former North Carroll High School building in Hampstead. The Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, in opposition, to put $6 million aside in FY18 for the move, and another $6 million in FY19 - this vote passed unanimously - to expand the state's attorney's office and sheriff's office into the Winchester Building, current home of CCPS central office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.