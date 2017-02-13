Milford Mill teacher charged with recording girls changing at school
Christopher R. Clark, 46, of Hampstead, faces one voyeurism-related chargeafter being accused of using his cell phone to record students changing at Millford Mill Academy, Baltimore County police said. Christopher R. Clark, 46, of Hampstead, faces one voyeurism-related chargeafter being accused of using his cell phone to record students changing at Millford Mill Academy, Baltimore County police said.
