No charges in death of Hampstead woman who died in snowstorm

There will be no charges in the death of Amy Metz, of Hampstead, according to the Carroll County State's Attor There will be no charges in the death of Amy Metz, of Hampstead, according to a news release from the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office. A Carroll grand jury, "after a careful consideration of the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Amy Metz of Hampstead," determined on Jan. 19 there was an insufficient factual basis to file any criminal charges, said the Jan. 26 release.

