Maryland man charged in arson-related death
Carroll County Sheriff's Office detectives with help from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office charged a man for the fire-related death of Donna Marie Schech, 55, on Dec. 16, according to a Carroll County Sheriff's Office news release.
