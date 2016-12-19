Maryland man charged in arson-related...

Maryland man charged in arson-related death

Carroll County Sheriff's Office Detectives with help from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office charged a man for the fire-related death of Donna Marie Schech, 55. Maryland man charged in arson-related death Carroll County Sheriff's Office Detectives with help from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office charged a man for the fire-related death of Donna Marie Schech, 55. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2hZY7VH Carroll County Sheriff's Office detectives with help from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office charged a man for the fire-related death of Donna Marie Schech, 55, on Dec. 16, according to a Carroll County Sheriff's Office news release.

