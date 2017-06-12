NJ Rehab, Nursing Center Closing; Eliminating 323 Jobs
A South Jersey nursing and rehabilitation center is closing after receiving a notice that it is being decertified from participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs by the Department of Health and Human Services . The 220-bed Mount Laurel Center for Rehab and Healthcare filed a notice with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce that as a result of the decertification, it is terminating operations which will result in the loss of 323 jobs.
