Man dies in crash on Atlantic City Expressway
WINSLOW -- A 58-year-old Atlantic County man died after a one-car crash Tuesday on the Atlantic City Expressway, a state police trooper said Wednesday. Richard Shontz, of the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township, was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m. at Kennedy University Hospital in Washington Township where he was taken by ambulance after the crash , Trooper Alejandro Goez said.
Hammonton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tire Slashing 10 JAN 09 - many vehicles in Coll... (Oct '16)
|Jun 14
|Tony G
|3
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Jun 10
|hey
|232
|Review: Goodfellows Motor Sports (Feb '10)
|May '17
|John
|15
|Permit Chickens in Monroe Twp. (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Getalife
|16
|Borough employee stops delivery theft scheme, p...
|Apr '17
|Al from Gaetanos
|2
|Wal-Mart
|Mar '17
|Lynessa
|2
|Malaga road right side of pits illegal ( privat...
|Feb '17
|Tony G
|2
