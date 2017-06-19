Man dies in crash on Atlantic City Expressway

WINSLOW -- A 58-year-old Atlantic County man died after a one-car crash Tuesday on the Atlantic City Expressway, a state police trooper said Wednesday. Richard Shontz, of the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township, was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m. at Kennedy University Hospital in Washington Township where he was taken by ambulance after the crash , Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.