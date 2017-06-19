Man dies in crash on Atlantic City Ex...

Man dies in crash on Atlantic City Expressway

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Jersey Journal

WINSLOW -- A 58-year-old Atlantic County man died after a one-car crash Tuesday on the Atlantic City Expressway, a state police trooper said Wednesday. Richard Shontz, of the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township, was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m. at Kennedy University Hospital in Washington Township where he was taken by ambulance after the crash , Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammonton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tire Slashing 10 JAN 09 - many vehicles in Coll... (Oct '16) Jun 14 Tony G 3
News Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06) Jun 10 hey 232
Review: Goodfellows Motor Sports (Feb '10) May '17 John 15
Permit Chickens in Monroe Twp. (Jul '10) May '17 Getalife 16
News Borough employee stops delivery theft scheme, p... Apr '17 Al from Gaetanos 2
Wal-Mart Mar '17 Lynessa 2
Malaga road right side of pits illegal ( privat... Feb '17 Tony G 2
See all Hammonton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammonton Forum Now

Hammonton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammonton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Hammonton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,064 • Total comments across all topics: 282,008,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC