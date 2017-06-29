Here's the latest on the Rutgers foot...

Here's the latest on the Rutgers football practice renovation

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Jersey Journal

As the supervisor for the Rutgers football practice facility complex, Gil Francini's work day begins around 5 a.m. Because the project has a definitive deadline, Francini's crew of between 50 and 70 workers have no choice but to put in long days to get the job done in time for the start of training camp on July 30. "We have a lot to get done in a short amount of time,'' Francini said Tuesday morning, as the Joseph A. Natoli Construction Corp. provided the media with an inside look at the latest progress around the Marco Battaglia Football Practice Complex at Rutgers University . "But it'll be all done on time.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

