18 of the best things to do this 4th of July weekend in New Jersey - June 30 - July 4, 2017
Looking for something to do over the long 4th of July weekend? We've got you covered! Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State! Come out and celebrate our Nations' birth! Historic Smithville has the largest Fourth of July parade in all of New Jersey. The parade will start at 9 a.m. with an expected 10,000 people to line the parade route.
Hammonton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Wawa (May '13)
|Jul 1
|LynessaV
|33
|Tire Slashing 10 JAN 09 - many vehicles in Coll... (Oct '16)
|Jun 14
|Tony G
|3
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Jun 10
|hey
|232
|Review: Goodfellows Motor Sports (Feb '10)
|May '17
|John
|15
|Permit Chickens in Monroe Twp. (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Getalife
|16
|Borough employee stops delivery theft scheme, p...
|Apr '17
|Al from Gaetanos
|2
|Wal-Mart
|Mar '17
|Lynessa
|2
