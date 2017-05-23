St. Joseph High School

St. Joseph High School

Friday May 12 Read more: The Jersey Journal

GALLOWAY -- Students from St. Joseph High School in Hammonton celebrated their 2017 prom on Friday night as they arrived in style at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. Check back at nj.com/southjerseyproms for other local high school prom coverage from schools in South Jersey.

