South Jersey school bus crashes into utility pole, report says

Monday May 8

Hammonton police chief Robert Jones told New Jersey 101.5 the school bus was not carrying children when it struck a pole on North Liberty Street in Hammonton around 7 a.m. Photos and video from the scene show the bus had "Hammonton Public Schools" written on the side.

