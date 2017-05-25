Second man dies following crash possibly caused by racing
Joshua A. Martinelli, 26, of Hammonton, was a passenger in the back seat of a car driven by Elliott J. Festa Jr., also of Hammonton, when the car struck another vehicle May 9. Festa was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza eastbound on the South Black Horse Pike around 10 p.m. when he collided with a 2007 Nissan Murano driven by Matthew H. Anderson, 33, of Pemberton, who was making a left turn from the westbound lanes.
