Say goodbye to 609 and hello to 640 as newest NJ area code

Wednesday May 3

The southern part of New Jersey will be getting a new area code in the near future as the company charged with monitoring the phone lines predicts one of the most widely used codes will soon run out. According to Neustar, 640 will be added to the part of the state currently under the 609 area code.

