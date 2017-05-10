Say goodbye to 609 and hello to 640 as newest NJ area code
The southern part of New Jersey will be getting a new area code in the near future as the company charged with monitoring the phone lines predicts one of the most widely used codes will soon run out. According to Neustar, 640 will be added to the part of the state currently under the 609 area code.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Hammonton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit Chickens in Monroe Twp. (Jul '10)
|May 6
|Getalife
|16
|Borough employee stops delivery theft scheme, p...
|Apr 28
|Al from Gaetanos
|2
|Wal-Mart
|Mar '17
|Lynessa
|2
|Review: Goodfellows Motor Sports (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|jonesy
|14
|Malaga road right side of pits illegal ( privat...
|Feb '17
|Tony G
|2
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Lynessa
|228
|Super Wawa (May '13)
|Aug '16
|Jim Mac
|32
Find what you want!
Search Hammonton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC