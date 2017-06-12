Man killed in wreck with allegedly ra...

Man killed in wreck with allegedly racing driver recalled at Medieval feast

Monday May 22 Read more: The Jersey Journal

PEMBERTON -- Clad in armor and wielding wooden swords, family and friends of Matthew Anderson celebrated his life Sunday with a Medieval flare they say would have brought a smile to the 33-year-old's face. "All these people loved him," Anderson's older sister, Danah Hughes, said as she gestured around the field where around 100 people had gathered, many in Renaissance-era garb.

