Man, 31, shot to death in Atlantic City is identified
ATLANTIC CITY -- The 31-year-old man shot and killed Friday night in Atlantic City has been identified as Hammonton resident, authorities said. Authorities are searching for the person who shot David Blackwell Jr. at 10:15 p.m. on the 800 block of N. Virginia Avenue.
