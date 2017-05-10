Man, 31, shot to death in Atlantic Ci...

Man, 31, shot to death in Atlantic City is identified

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: NJ.com

ATLANTIC CITY -- The 31-year-old man shot and killed Friday night in Atlantic City has been identified as Hammonton resident, authorities said. Authorities are searching for the person who shot David Blackwell Jr. at 10:15 p.m. on the 800 block of N. Virginia Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammonton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Permit Chickens in Monroe Twp. (Jul '10) May 6 Getalife 16
News Borough employee stops delivery theft scheme, p... Apr 28 Al from Gaetanos 2
Wal-Mart Mar '17 Lynessa 2
Review: Goodfellows Motor Sports (Feb '10) Feb '17 jonesy 14
Malaga road right side of pits illegal ( privat... Feb '17 Tony G 2
News Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06) Dec '16 Lynessa 228
Super Wawa (May '13) Aug '16 Jim Mac 32
See all Hammonton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammonton Forum Now

Hammonton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammonton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hammonton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,321 • Total comments across all topics: 280,971,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC