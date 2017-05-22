Fire destroys South Jersey farming wa...

Fire destroys South Jersey farming warehouse

Friday May 12

A number of fire companies helped put out the multi-alarm fire at the 40,000-square foot Buffalo Farms Freezer and Cold Storage facility, with 14 loading docks, on Pine Road in Hammonton late Thursday night. At least one worker was treated for smoke inhalation.

Hammonton, NJ

