Fire destroys South Jersey farming warehouse
A number of fire companies helped put out the multi-alarm fire at the 40,000-square foot Buffalo Farms Freezer and Cold Storage facility, with 14 loading docks, on Pine Road in Hammonton late Thursday night. At least one worker was treated for smoke inhalation.
