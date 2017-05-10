Driver killed on Black Horse Pike may have been hit by racer, cops say
MONROE TWP. -- A driver was killed Tuesday night when his vehicle collided with a car that may have been racing on South Black Horse Pike, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hammonton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit Chickens in Monroe Twp. (Jul '10)
|May 6
|Getalife
|16
|Borough employee stops delivery theft scheme, p...
|Apr 28
|Al from Gaetanos
|2
|Wal-Mart
|Mar '17
|Lynessa
|2
|Review: Goodfellows Motor Sports (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|jonesy
|14
|Malaga road right side of pits illegal ( privat...
|Feb '17
|Tony G
|2
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Lynessa
|228
|Super Wawa (May '13)
|Aug '16
|Jim Mac
|32
Find what you want!
Search Hammonton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC