'What's on Tap' Craft Beer Festival at WheatonArts

The inaugural "What's on Tap" Craft Beer Festival will be held outdoors at WheatonArts on Saturday, May 13 in Millville from 1 to 5 p.m. More than 20 craft brewers will offer more than 50 different kinds of beer for sampling. The beer crafters and suppliers will also be showcasing their most popular and unique beverage creations on the historic grounds of the Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center.

