Volunteers help build retreat for veterans with PTSD

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: NJ.com

Amazing Grace Ministries purchased the former Village Dock Campground and are cleaning up the site as part of an effort to build microhouses where vets with PTSD can stay as they work on their recovery. Called Operation Safe Haven, veterans will stay here for two-year stints as they receive counseling and training to help prepare them for a return to civilian life.

