Volunteers help build retreat for veterans with PTSD
Amazing Grace Ministries purchased the former Village Dock Campground and are cleaning up the site as part of an effort to build microhouses where vets with PTSD can stay as they work on their recovery. Called Operation Safe Haven, veterans will stay here for two-year stints as they receive counseling and training to help prepare them for a return to civilian life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hammonton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borough employee stops delivery theft scheme, p...
|Fri
|Al from Gaetanos
|2
|Wal-Mart
|Mar '17
|Lynessa
|2
|Review: Goodfellows Motor Sports (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|jonesy
|14
|Malaga road right side of pits illegal ( privat...
|Feb '17
|Tony G
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Lynessa
|228
|Super Wawa (May '13)
|Aug '16
|Jim Mac
|32
Find what you want!
Search Hammonton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC