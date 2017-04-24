Atlantic City Expressway closed by ov...

Atlantic City Expressway closed by overturned truck

Sunday Apr 2 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

New Jersey State Police said eastbound traffic was being diverted off at Exit 28 for Route 54 in Hammonton as of 2:20 p.m. for clean up of the overturn by a hazardous materials team. CBS Philly reported the truck was a tanker truck but did not know what it was carrying.

