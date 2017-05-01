Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage to Host Law Day Activities for Local High School Students
The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will host a naturalization ceremony for 25 new citizens from 16 countries May 3 at 10 a.m. at the Hammonton Tow By Al Campbell, editor - Saying 'goodbye' is tough. Many reasons come into play when a decision is being made to depart, but when a pattern be COURT HOUSE - The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will host a series of events with the Atlantic and Cape May County Bar Associations during the first week of May to celebrate the 58th annual observance of Law Day.
