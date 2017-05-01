Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage to Host Law Day Activities for Local High School Students

The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will host a naturalization ceremony for 25 new citizens from 16 countries May 3 at 10 a.m. at the Hammonton Tow By Al Campbell, editor - Saying 'goodbye' is tough. Many reasons come into play when a decision is being made to depart, but when a pattern be COURT HOUSE - The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will host a series of events with the Atlantic and Cape May County Bar Associations during the first week of May to celebrate the 58th annual observance of Law Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.