Appeal denied in police chase that led to trooper's death
TRENTON -- An appeals court on Tuesday denied an appeal for an Atlantic County woman who twice led police officers on high-speed pursuits - one that indirectly led to a New Jersey State Police's trooper's death. Diana Hoffman, 36, of Hammonton, is serving a combined 15 years in prison for two separate eluding cases days apart in June 2010.
