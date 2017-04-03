Appeal denied in police chase that le...

Appeal denied in police chase that led to trooper's death

15 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- An appeals court on Tuesday denied an appeal for an Atlantic County woman who twice led police officers on high-speed pursuits - one that indirectly led to a New Jersey State Police's trooper's death. Diana Hoffman, 36, of Hammonton, is serving a combined 15 years in prison for two separate eluding cases days apart in June 2010.

