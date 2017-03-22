Trump's immigration crackdown has blu...

Trump's immigration crackdown has blueberry growers feeling blue

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: CBS News

Bill Mortellite, the third generation of his family to grow blueberries in Hammonton, New Jersey, the selfdescribed "Blueberry Capital of the World," typically needs about 125 workers to harvest his 240-acre farm. This year, he thinks he will be lucky to find 10 pickers because many people are so worried about Trump's tough talk on immigration that they don't want to take the risk of working in New Jersey's blueberry fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammonton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wal-Mart Mar 8 Lynessa 2
Review: Goodfellows Motor Sports (Feb '10) Feb 25 jonesy 14
Malaga road right side of pits illegal ( privat... Feb '17 Tony G 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Joseph M. Andrew, Formerly at Wayne Avenue in C... (Dec '12) Dec '16 Lynessa 9
News Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06) Dec '16 Lynessa 228
News Winslow police trying to identify woman found w... (Aug '14) Dec '16 HEATHER 2
See all Hammonton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammonton Forum Now

Hammonton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammonton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Hammonton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC