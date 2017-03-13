New Jersey Residents Can Spay or Neut...

New Jersey Residents Can Spay or Neuter Pets in April for Only $10

Sunday Mar 5

Spaces are still available for the state sterilization funding program for qualified residents. The program begins on April 1, 2017 at various participating veterinary offices in the state to help qualified residents spay or neuter their pets for only $10.

Hammonton, NJ

