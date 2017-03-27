Last call: Beer distributor closing b...

Last call: Beer distributor closing but workers may get jobs with competitor

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Times of Trenton

WINSLOW TWP. -- The Atlantic County beer distributor that is buying out a competitor in the South Jersey market plans to rehire many of the same employees who are set to be laid off in the end of April.

Hammonton, NJ

