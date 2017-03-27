Last call: Beer distributor closing but workers may get jobs with competitor
WINSLOW TWP. -- The Atlantic County beer distributor that is buying out a competitor in the South Jersey market plans to rehire many of the same employees who are set to be laid off in the end of April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hammonton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borough employee stops delivery theft scheme, p...
|Mar 29
|Larry
|1
|Wal-Mart
|Mar 8
|Lynessa
|2
|Review: Goodfellows Motor Sports (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|jonesy
|14
|Malaga road right side of pits illegal ( privat...
|Feb '17
|Tony G
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Joseph M. Andrew, Formerly at Wayne Avenue in C... (Dec '12)
|Dec '16
|Lynessa
|9
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Lynessa
|228
Find what you want!
Search Hammonton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC