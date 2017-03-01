Vehicle burglary spree leads to arrest

Vehicle burglary spree leads to arrest

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Jersey Journal

WINSLOW -- A 20-year-old Hammonton man was arrested and charged Monday with a vehicle and shed burglary spree in the Elm section of the township, police said. Luis Rueda was arrested after police found him early Monday morning in a wooded area near Flittertown Road where items that had been reported stolen earlier that evening had been found.

