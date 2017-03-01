Vehicle burglary spree leads to arrest
WINSLOW -- A 20-year-old Hammonton man was arrested and charged Monday with a vehicle and shed burglary spree in the Elm section of the township, police said. Luis Rueda was arrested after police found him early Monday morning in a wooded area near Flittertown Road where items that had been reported stolen earlier that evening had been found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hammonton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Goodfellows Motor Sports (Feb '10)
|Feb 25
|jonesy
|14
|Malaga road right side of pits illegal ( privat...
|Feb 6
|Tony G
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Joseph M. Andrew, Formerly at Wayne Avenue in C... (Dec '12)
|Dec '16
|Lynessa
|9
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Lynessa
|228
|Winslow police trying to identify woman found w... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|HEATHER
|2
|Victims of N.J. home rental scam could be getti...
|Nov '16
|Mearbear247
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hammonton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC