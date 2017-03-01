Resurfacing Improvements Begin on Ocean Drive
A resurfacing improvement project for Ocean Drive, County Road No. 619, in the Borough of Avalon is beginning the week of Feb. 13. At their Dec. 27, 2016 meeting, the Freeholder Board awarded Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc., Hammonton, NJ, a $4,467,400 contract to perform the improvements on Ocean Drive from 29th Street to 62nd Street.
