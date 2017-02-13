Parts of N.J. could hit 50 degrees on...

Parts of N.J. could hit 50 degrees on 1st day of February

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Jersey Journal

A day after a quick moving system dropped more than two inches of snow on parts of North Jersey, the only threat of precipitation Wednesday is a slight chance of afternoon rain showers in far northwestern and southeastern parts of the state. There's a wide disparity in temperatures as of 6:30 a.m. thanks to cold air won't be dislodged from the state's northern areas until mid-morning, the National Weather Service says in its morning forecast discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammonton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Malaga road right side of pits illegal ( privat... Feb 6 Tony G 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 22 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Joseph M. Andrew, Formerly at Wayne Avenue in C... (Dec '12) Dec '16 Lynessa 9
News Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06) Dec '16 Lynessa 228
News Winslow police trying to identify woman found w... (Aug '14) Dec '16 HEATHER 2
News Victims of N.J. home rental scam could be getti... Nov '16 Mearbear247 1
Tire Slashing 10 JAN 09 - many vehicles in Coll... Oct '16 Tony G 1
See all Hammonton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammonton Forum Now

Hammonton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammonton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hammonton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC