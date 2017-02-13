Parts of N.J. could hit 50 degrees on 1st day of February

A day after a quick moving system dropped more than two inches of snow on parts of North Jersey, the only threat of precipitation Wednesday is a slight chance of afternoon rain showers in far northwestern and southeastern parts of the state. There's a wide disparity in temperatures as of 6:30 a.m. thanks to cold air won't be dislodged from the state's northern areas until mid-morning, the National Weather Service says in its morning forecast discussion.

