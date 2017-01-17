N.J. soldier allegedly targeted, brut...

N.J. soldier allegedly targeted, brutally beaten after Mummers parade

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: NJ.com

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are investigating the alleged beating of a 19-year-old New Jersey man whose family claims he was targeted because of his U.S. Army service. Lori Freni told Fox29 that her son, Austin Freni, was attacked while walking with her after the Mummers parade on New Year's Day by a group of young men who made comments to him about his army jacket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammonton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joseph M. Andrew, Formerly at Wayne Avenue in C... (Dec '12) Dec '16 Lynessa 9
News Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06) Dec '16 Lynessa 228
News Winslow police trying to identify woman found w... (Aug '14) Dec '16 HEATHER 2
News Victims of N.J. home rental scam could be getti... Nov '16 Mearbear247 1
Tire Slashing 10 JAN 09 - many vehicles in Coll... Oct '16 Tony G 1
Folsom faces lawsuits that could cost more than... Sep '16 Tony G 1
Super Wawa (May '13) Aug '16 Jim Mac 32
See all Hammonton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammonton Forum Now

Hammonton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammonton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hammonton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC