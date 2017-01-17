N.J. soldier allegedly targeted, brutally beaten after Mummers parade

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are investigating the alleged beating of a 19-year-old New Jersey man whose family claims he was targeted because of his U.S. Army service. Lori Freni told Fox29 that her son, Austin Freni, was attacked while walking with her after the Mummers parade on New Year's Day by a group of young men who made comments to him about his army jacket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.