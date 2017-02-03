Museum's duck decoy collection moves ...

Museum's duck decoy collection moves to Hammonton, for now

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The ducks - decoys from the collection of Fred Noyes - are among about 3,000 items from the Noyes Museum collection that were recently unpacked by volunteers as the museum continues its transition under Stockton University. "It took a week and a half just to get it all here," museum director Michael Cagno told Ther Press of Atlantic City ().

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammonton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 22 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Joseph M. Andrew, Formerly at Wayne Avenue in C... (Dec '12) Dec '16 Lynessa 9
News Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06) Dec '16 Lynessa 228
News Winslow police trying to identify woman found w... (Aug '14) Dec '16 HEATHER 2
News Victims of N.J. home rental scam could be getti... Nov '16 Mearbear247 1
Tire Slashing 10 JAN 09 - many vehicles in Coll... Oct '16 Tony G 1
Folsom faces lawsuits that could cost more than... Sep '16 Tony G 1
See all Hammonton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammonton Forum Now

Hammonton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammonton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Hammonton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC