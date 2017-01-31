Middle PAC to Host Spelling Bee for 33 Pupils

The 33 best spellers in the Middle Township Middle School will take a step forward in their quests for a national championship when they compe By Pastor Bill Laky - In November, a reader asked, "How can/should one reconcile Christian faith with belonging to a political party (or even MIDDLE TOWNSHIP -- The 33 best spellers in the Middle Township Middle School will take a step forward in their quests for a national championship when they compete in a qualifying round at the Performing Arts Center of Middle Township on Fri., Feb. 3. The winner from the PAC will move on to the South Jersey Spelling Bee on March 11 at Folsom Elementary School in Hammonton and that winner will qualify for the Scripps National Bee in the Washington, D.C. area in May. This will mark the fourth year that the local bee will be held under the guidance of literacy teacher Connie Chabok who initiated it.

