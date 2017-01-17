Alleged cyberstalking 'grandma' says she's not guilty
Kline fled to Arizona after being charged in November 2015 and was extradited to New Jersey last week, the report said. She posted photos of the boy, named Luca, and his adopted mother, Terri Macri online as well as details about their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hammonton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|7 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Joseph M. Andrew, Formerly at Wayne Avenue in C... (Dec '12)
|Dec '16
|Lynessa
|9
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Lynessa
|228
|Winslow police trying to identify woman found w... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|HEATHER
|2
|Victims of N.J. home rental scam could be getti...
|Nov '16
|Mearbear247
|1
|Tire Slashing 10 JAN 09 - many vehicles in Coll...
|Oct '16
|Tony G
|1
|Folsom faces lawsuits that could cost more than...
|Sep '16
|Tony G
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hammonton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC