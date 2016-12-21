Woman who texted while driving sentenced in 2013 hit-and-run crash

MAYS LANDING -- A Lumberton woman responsible for a 2013 hit-and-run crash that seriously injured the other driver will spend a year in jail, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. On Aug. 24, 2013, Marino was texting and driving when she hit another driver -- James Badagliacco, 36, of Hammonton -- and fled the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.