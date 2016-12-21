Trump campaign manager Conway leads Christmas parade
Republican President-elect Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway arrives with family members to the Hammonton Fire Department Christmas Parade where she is grand marshal, Saturday Dec. 10, 2016, in Hammonton, N.J. The Hammonton Fire Department says Conway was raised in Atco and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Hammonton in 1985. Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for President-elect Donald Trump, center, walks through the lobby of Trump Tower, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in New York.
