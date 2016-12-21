South Jersey natives have major role in Trump White House
Two people with strong ties to Atlantic County will play a major role in Donald Trump's presidency, spending most of their time in the White House while squeezing in visits to family and friends here. Kellyanne Conway, who went to high school in Hammonton and owns a Ventnor beach house, was appointed Thursday as a counselor to Trump, working on messaging and legislative priorities.
