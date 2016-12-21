Georgian Court University expands adm...

Georgian Court University expands admissions partnership

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Georgian Court University in Lakewood is partnering with parochial high schools statewide as well as community colleges to try to boost future enrollment. The newest agreement with Donovan Catholic High School in Toms River, effective fall 2017, follows recent partnerships with Trenton Catholic, Holy Cross in Delran, Holy Spirit in Absecon and St. Joseph in Hammonton, according to Justin Roy, GCU dean of admissions.

