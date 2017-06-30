Tangi Meats II cuts ribbon at grand opening of second location in Hammond
Tangi Meats II, a member of the Greater Hammond Chamber, celebrates the grand opening of its second location at 910 S.W. Railroad Ave., Hammond. Co-owners Kim Duplessis, center, and Alexis Lambert, holding scissors, cut the ribbon on the new location, surrounded by Greater Hammond Chamber members, staff and local elected officials.
