Tangi Meats II cuts ribbon at grand o...

Tangi Meats II cuts ribbon at grand opening of second location in Hammond

Wednesday Read more: The Advocate

Tangi Meats II, a member of the Greater Hammond Chamber, celebrates the grand opening of its second location at 910 S.W. Railroad Ave., Hammond. Co-owners Kim Duplessis, center, and Alexis Lambert, holding scissors, cut the ribbon on the new location, surrounded by Greater Hammond Chamber members, staff and local elected officials.

