North Oaks graduates 24th Dietetic Internship Class

A ceremony and reception was held for graduates of the North Oaks Dietetic Internship Program on June 8 at the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center in Hammond. At the event are, front row from left, graduates Kathleen Schneider, Carlie Sternfels, Savannah Willeford, Brittany Craft; and back row, North Oaks Nutritional Services Director Ann McDaniel-Hall; graduates Grace Mansfield, Tiffany Adams, Sarah Erwin, Courtney Pietrogallo and Michelle Mackie; and North Oaks Dietetic Internship Director Leslie Ballard.

