Southeastern students inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi
Southeastern Louisiana University recently inducted Kathryn Bokun, left, of Walker, into the university's chapter of the national honor society, Phi Kappa Phi. Pictured with her is chapter President-Elect Eric Johnson.
