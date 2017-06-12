Southeastern hosts children's summer art workshop

Southeastern Louisiana University's Department of Non-Credit Programs is sponsoring an art workshop this summer for children ages 5 to 13. The Children's Art Workshop: Art by Design spans eight days, running July 10-20, Mondays through Thursdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day. Sessions will take place on SLU's campus in Clark Hall, 811 N. Pine St., Hammond.

