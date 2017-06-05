SLU College of Education honors top students

Monica Alford, left, and Kristen Chambers, both of Denham Springs, were recognized at the Southeastern Louisiana University College of Education's annual honors convocation May 2. Alford was recognized as Outstanding Graduate in English Education, and Chambers was recognized as Outstanding Graduate in Elementary/Special Education. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY RANDY BERGERON -- Monica Alford, left, and Kristen Chambers, both of Denham Springs, were recognized at the Southeastern Louisiana University College of Education's annual honors convocation May 2. Alford was recognized as Outstanding Graduate in English Education, and Chambers was recognized as Outstanding Graduate in Elementary/Special Education.

