Rosalyn Baldwin dreams to hug every officer in the US / GoFundMe page

A 7-year-old from Hammond, LA is hoping to fulfill her dream of hugging a law enforcement officer from every state in the US. Rosalyn Baldwin has made it her mission to hug a law enforcement officer from every state in the United States.

