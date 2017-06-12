Rosalyn Baldwin dreams to hug every officer in the US / GoFundMe page
A 7-year-old from Hammond, LA is hoping to fulfill her dream of hugging a law enforcement officer from every state in the US. Rosalyn Baldwin has made it her mission to hug a law enforcement officer from every state in the United States.
