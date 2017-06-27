North Oaks Medical Center celebrates recertification as Primary Stroke Center
In conjunction with National Stroke Awareness Month, members of Hammond's North Oaks Medical Center Stroke Team celebrated the hospital's recent recertification as a Primary Stroke Center. Seated are, from left, Casey Alford, Jackie Carr, Jennifer Mercer, Christy Lee and Dr. Mark Haile, and standing, Charles Abrams, Ashley Woodard, Gerald Magliolo, Mike Holliday, Eric Neal, Brent Graham, Ben Bourgeois, Heidi Morreale and Crystal Vicknair.
