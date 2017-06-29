Man sought for questioning in deadly ...

Man sought for questioning in deadly North Shore hit and run

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Bennie Jones, of Hammond, is sought for questioning in a recent fatal hit and run. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Bennie Jones, of Hammond, is sought for questioning in a recent fatal hit and run.

