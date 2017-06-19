Man killed, woman injured in hit-and-run in Hammond area
A Ponchatoula man died and a woman was hospitalized Sunday night after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Hammond area, authorities said. Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's deputies are trying to locate the motorist.
