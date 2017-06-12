Hammond motorcylist killed in head-on...

Hammond motorcylist killed in head-on crash with SUV

Wednesday Jun 7

A 37-year-old Hammond man was killed early Wednesday when the motorcycle he was riding collided head-on with an SUV in Tangipahoa Parish. Jason Paul Spence died in the accident that occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Pumpkin Center Road north of Louisiana 22, Louisiana State Police reported.

