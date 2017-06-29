Hammond man's bail totals $70 million...

Hammond man's bail totals $70 million in child porn case

Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Advocate

A Hammond man sat Friday in Tangipahoa Parish Jail with bail of $70 million after his arrest a day earlier on allegations he produced his own child pornography films and also possessed and distributed hundreds of others on the Internet, Louisiana State Police reported Friday. Nicholas Paul Duvic, 23, of Hammond was arrested Thursday on 300 counts each of possession and of distribution of child pornography, one count of production of child pornography younger than 13 and 24 counts of video voyeurism, troopers said in a statement.

