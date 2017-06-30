Hammond man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 4th DWI
A Hammond man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to his 4th DWI, reports the 23rd Judicial District. Back on July 31, 2015, LSP troopers were sent out to a minor two vehicle wreck with no injuries near the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3120 in Ascension Parish.
