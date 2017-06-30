Hammond man sentenced to 12 years in ...

Hammond man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 4th DWI

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A Hammond man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to his 4th DWI, reports the 23rd Judicial District. Back on July 31, 2015, LSP troopers were sent out to a minor two vehicle wreck with no injuries near the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3120 in Ascension Parish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Button Jun 13 Justme 1
list the people you know are thieves in our com... (Sep '09) Jun '17 WowOMG 8
News Jury convicts Bordelon of murdering girl (Jul '06) May '17 Faithdwnsouth 192
News Teenager drowns in Tickfaw river (Oct '09) May '17 Sandy Wallace 5
dead beat dad (Apr '15) Apr '17 only in louisiana. 2
Hammond's new yellow pages Mar '17 Rod 1
News Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06) Feb '17 Showers save lives 1,150
See all Hammond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammond Forum Now

Hammond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Hammond, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,168 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC