Hammond Eastside student wins first place in poster contest

Hammond Eastside Magnet fifth-grader Gracie Babin recently won a poster contest with the theme 'Barks, Purrs, Tweets, Neighs ... Pets Speak Love Many Ways.' Hammond Eastside Magnet fifth-grader Gracie Babin recently won a poster contest with the theme 'Barks, Purrs, Tweets, Neighs ... Pets Speak Love Many Ways.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.